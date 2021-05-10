Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 44.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,818 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of CCL opened at $26.76 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $30.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

