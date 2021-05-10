Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,150 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.07% of Amdocs worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

DOX opened at $76.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

