NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $242.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $165.91 and a twelve month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

