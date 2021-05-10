Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $94,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after acquiring an additional 105,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 647,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE BEN opened at $34.10 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.