PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PTC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $7,922,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 28,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $131.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.98 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.