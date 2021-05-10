JustInvest LLC Buys Shares of 2,752 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $108.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $110.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.22.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

