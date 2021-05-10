Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 103,018 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $342.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.34 and a 200-day moving average of $331.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.79 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,039 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,398. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

