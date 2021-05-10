Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

