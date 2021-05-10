Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,039 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 24,173 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 686,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $152,758,000 after buying an additional 302,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $252.46 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

