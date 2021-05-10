SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Raised to $19.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SWI. Citigroup started coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $233,281,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 534,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $11,075,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $10,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.