Canaccord Genuity Raises STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target to $51.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,560 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

