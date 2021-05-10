Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $230.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.37.

NYSE CAT opened at $240.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $241.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.14 and a 200-day moving average of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after acquiring an additional 226,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

