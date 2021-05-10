DA Davidson Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $230.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.67.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $211.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $212.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,483. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

