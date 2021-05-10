Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,077 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 11.5% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $71,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after buying an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $242.56 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.46 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $175.68 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.51 and a 200-day moving average of $229.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

