Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells $50,010.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,402.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $183,852.90.

On Monday, April 5th, John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $125,380.00.

On Monday, March 1st, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.94, for a total transaction of $342,425.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $251.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $207.54 and a one year high of $307.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -359.03 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

