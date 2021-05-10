Christopher Richards Acquires 50,000 Shares of Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Stock

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) insider Christopher Richards purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,150.00 ($32,250.00).

Christopher Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Christopher Richards acquired 296,445 shares of Apiam Animal Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$252,274.70 ($180,196.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.32.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Apiam Animal Health’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. Apiam Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Apiam Animal Health Company Profile

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. The company engages in the veterinary wholesale, warehousing, logistics, and other ancillary activities.

