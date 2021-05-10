Brokerages Anticipate XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to announce $2.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. XOMA posted sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 377.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $11.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $20.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.37 million, with estimates ranging from $2.84 million to $25.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOMA shares. TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XOMA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in XOMA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in XOMA by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XOMA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $357.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.