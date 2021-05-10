GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Insider Acquires A$14,783.25 in Stock

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) insider Corinna Keller bought 42,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$14,783.25 ($10,559.46).

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19.

GTN Company Profile

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platforms that supply traffic information reports to radio and/or television stations. The company through its advertising spots offers information reports, such as traffic and news. Its advertising platform enables advertisers to reach audiences in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil.

