GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Insider Acquires A$14,783.25 in Stock

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) insider Corinna Keller bought 42,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$14,783.25 ($10,559.46).
The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19.
GTN Company Profile
Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for GTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.