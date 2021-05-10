EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 446.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in EMCOR Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,757,000 after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EME opened at $125.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.93. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $125.81.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Separately, Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

