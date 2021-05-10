Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2,091.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $968,926.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,366 shares of company stock worth $1,509,160 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of GNTX opened at $36.31 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

