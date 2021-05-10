Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to post sales of $55.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.45 million. Liquidity Services reported sales of $47.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year sales of $222.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.52 million to $228.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $245.37 million, with estimates ranging from $241.30 million to $249.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $24.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.31 million, a PE ratio of -222.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $74,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,278.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $45,000.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,799. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 78.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

