Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 889.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $110,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after acquiring an additional 170,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,392,000 after acquiring an additional 163,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.