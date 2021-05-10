Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $458,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,431 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,541,651 shares of company stock worth $159,700,310 over the last three months. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMS. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $115.54 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.