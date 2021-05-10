Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Boosted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,737 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Rollins by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Rollins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE:ROL opened at $37.12 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.