Royal Bank of Canada Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $74.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MET. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.86.

NYSE:MET opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. MetLife has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $67.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,957,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 118,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

