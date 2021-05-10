Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Cut to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

AGM stock opened at $102.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $822,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,133,618. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $8,630,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 55.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

