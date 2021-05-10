eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) PT Lowered to $62.00 at DA Davidson

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

eXp World stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. eXp World has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,628,950 in the last 90 days. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

