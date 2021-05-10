JustInvest LLC Acquires New Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,773 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after buying an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $135,665,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,845,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $79.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

