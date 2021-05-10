8,004 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $40.56.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.