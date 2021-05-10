Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $129.93 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.21.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $588,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,204 shares of company stock worth $15,487,965. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Truist boosted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

