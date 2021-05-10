Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,850,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,991,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,538,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 455,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,631,000 after buying an additional 134,357 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,775,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $94.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $96.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

