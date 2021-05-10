Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,867,301 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Seagen stock opened at $139.49 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average of $166.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

