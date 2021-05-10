US Bancorp DE Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,617 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 111,720 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Shares of BIDU opened at $191.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.09. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

