Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $501,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 164,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 105,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.54. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $62.42.

