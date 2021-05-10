US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 861,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,388,000 after buying an additional 441,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 25,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA:DJP opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Retur has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

