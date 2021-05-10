iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 1.86% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $28.60 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99.

