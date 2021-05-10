Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells 2,187 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $299,750.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,903.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $149,861.74.

On Monday, April 12th, Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $58,168.44.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15.

ZEN opened at $135.67 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.