Cwm LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 108.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 13.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $86.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.94. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

