Cwm LLC Purchases 608 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 143.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $233.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $161.30 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.99.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

