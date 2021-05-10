Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,551 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after buying an additional 63,781 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 135,325 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -136.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.