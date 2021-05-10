Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 347 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.53 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

