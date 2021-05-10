Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

BATS:PAVE opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.