Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROCK stock opened at $83.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

