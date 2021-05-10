Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Earns Hold Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TWO. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.79.

TWO stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after buying an additional 1,191,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after buying an additional 90,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 577,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after buying an additional 118,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

