Barclays Increases The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $141.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $135.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALL. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.20.

ALL opened at $132.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $132.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,666,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,750,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in The Allstate by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

