Telsey Advisory Group Increases Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $45.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

NYSE:WWW opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $44.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In related news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $3,282,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.