The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Chemours has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

