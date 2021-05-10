US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 76.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 44,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $109.02 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $109.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.54.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.