Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Sells $63,434.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $63,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $44.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $4,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

