Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,519,000 after acquiring an additional 87,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 73,237 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after purchasing an additional 217,821 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,010,000 after buying an additional 124,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,177,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Shares of AZPN opened at $127.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.15 and a 1-year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

